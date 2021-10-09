Britney Spears’ Fiancé Sam Asghari Gets Her New Puppy For Protection!

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari welcomed a new addition to their family!

On Friday, the 27-year-old personal trainer revealed on Instagram that he surprised his 39-year-old singer girlfriend with an adorable Doberman puppy named Porsha, who is taking on the role as one of her protectors. He shared a video of himself holding the pooch while talking to Britney, who asked:

“Who’s the new addition to the family?”

Before kissing the pup, Asghari replied:

“Her name is Porsha and she’s meant to unconditionally love you and it’s going to be trained to protect you from any motherf**ker who comes around you with bad intentions.”

Ch-ch-check out the cutie (below):

The couple’s happy news about Porsha comes after Britney had an alleged altercation with her housekeeper over her two other doggos. In case you didn’t know, the employee ended up taking the animals to the vet because she felt they were being neglected, and Britney didn’t get them back until two weeks later. In between that time, the pop star was accused of slapping a phone out of the housekeeper’s hand during an argument on August 16. The woman filed a police report for alleged misdemeanor battery, but the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office later decided not to press charges.

We cannot get over how adorable Porsha is! Congrats on the furry addition, Brit and Sam!

[Image via Sam Asghari/Instagram, Britney Spears/Instagram]