Hot Paraguayan Swimmer Kicked Out Of Olympic Village For 'Inappropriate Behavior'!

Wow, it’s not often an Olympian is kicked out of the Athletes Village! In Paris the only one we’d heard about before this was the Dutch guy who literally raped a child. (Yeah, that story is horrifying, you can read about it HERE.)

But apparently Paraguayan swimmer Luana Alonso made such a ruckus, she was asked to get out and go stay at a hotel! What the heck did she do??

The athlete, who’s made as much of a splash internationally for posting sexy pics to her half-million Instagram followers as she ever has for her athletic prowess, is all done with her events. After failing to move forward in the women’s 100m butterfly on the very first day of competition, she announced her retirement at just 20 years old. (That sounds so young, but this was actually her SECOND Olympic games, she competed in Tokyo, too!) But competitors are typically invited to remain in the Athletes Village until the entire games are completed, and the closing ceremony is followed by a huge party.

Luana, however, was reportedly asked by officials from the Paraguayan Olympic Committee to relocate to a hotel away from the rest of the Olympians! They apparently cited “inappropriate behavior” and have now said in a vague statement:

“Her presence is creating an inappropriate atmosphere within Team Paraguay. We thank her for proceeding as instructed, as it was of her own free will that she did not spend the night in the Athletes’ Village.”

What did she do? Well, we know she’s been wearing whatever she wants — her own street clothes rather than the official Team Paraguay kit. And we also know she left the Village to visit Euro Disneyland and various other Paris hot spots — because she posted pics on her IG! According to local reports she did so instead of staying to cheer on teammates in their competitions. Hmm.

But what’s this about “an inappropriate atmosphere”?? Well, we’re also being reported the committee chose to banish her from the Village to keep her from fraternizing with other athletes! Per DailyMail.com, officials were alerted when she was apparently causing a “distraction”!

It’s unclear if they meant she’s distracting Team Paraguay athletes specifically or just athletes in general. She did post a selfie with Rafael Nadal last week. Maybe she’s just going around being a fan and not respecting that most of the competitors aren’t done concentrating?

Luana’s behavior would have to be pretty egregious considering what we’ve heard about the Athletes Village. The rest areas are said to be an intense hotbed of sexual activity as the most toned bodies in the entire world intermingle and let off steam. Wild to think one could cause an “inappropriate atmosphere” in a place like that! What do YOU think, Perezcious readers??

