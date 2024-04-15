'ABSOLUTELY F**KING DESTROYED': Parents In Shambles After Unexpected Bluey Episode Wrecked Them!

Bluey may be a kids’ show, but the latest episode has parents crying all the way to social media!

If you’ve never heard of the show (i.e. you aren’t a parent!) it follows the Heeler family, including 7-year-old Bluey, her younger sister Bingo, and their parents, dad Bandit, and mom Chilli. Yes, they’re all cartoon dogs. But that doesn’t make them any less compelling as a family! And Sunday’s episode didn’t leave a dry eye in sight!

Titled The Sign, the 28-minute season finale, which is four times the length of the show’s usual 7-minute installments, followed a family wedding and even more moving, the Heeler’s decision to sell their house and move to a different city for Bandit’s new job. The fam, especially Bluey, are NOT happy about the move. And things beautifully conclude with Bandit’s emotional decision to call off the move and keep the house he raised his family in. See a clip (below):

On X (Twitter), parents have since made it known how much the episode “DESTROYED” them emotionally! One father gushed about how “sensational” the show is — and how it’ll serve as quite the topic of conversation during his next therapy appointment:

“It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say Bluey’s The Sign absolutely f**ked me up. My therapist isn’t gonna know what hit her. Sensational television. No I’m not joking. Bandit & Chilli are parenting goals. I love these characters so much. F**k, man…”

Another fan compared the “emotional roller coaster” episode to 2019’s Avengers: Endgame:

“The new 30-minute Bluey episode ‘The Sign‘ is straight-up Avengers: End Game level for all of us @OfficialBlueyTV fans.. What a fantastic emotional rollercoaster! @Daley_Pearson #Bluey #BlueyTheSign”

See more reactions (below):

Awww!

Have YOU seen Bluey? Let us know down in the comments!

