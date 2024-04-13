Ryan Gosling's Daughters Know All The Choreo To I'm Just Ken! Awwww!

Ryan Gosling’s daughters are just as obsessed with I’m Just Ken as the rest of the world!

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, the 43-year-old actor opened up about his show-stopping performance of the nominated track at the Oscars last month. Jimmy Fallon mentioned that Ryan’s 9-year-old daughter Esmeralda and 7-year-old daughter Amada came to the rehearsal, something Eva Mendes previously confirmed. The host had to ask:

“When they come see you do ‘I’m Just Ken,’ do they go, ‘Oh, yeah, Daddy’s fun. He’s awesome?’”

Eh, not exactly! Ryan joked they say, “Dad’s Kenning again.” Ha! And they have seen him in “Kenning” a lot! The girls would go to the set of Barbie to see their dad in action, especially when he filmed the epic number. The Notebook star explained:

“It was their interest in Barbie and their disinterest in Ken that sort of started all of this. It’s really been a team effort. And they were on the film and they came to set when I filmed the number. A lot of this has no context for them, you know? It’s just like a lot of fake tan stains around the house.”

Ha! The downside of movie stardom!

In order to give them some “context,” Ryan had Esmeralda and Amada attend the Oscars dress rehearsal for I’m Just Ken. But by that point, the pair could outperform their dad! They apparently knew all of the choreo to the song — even better than Ryan! He said:

“So I wanted them to come to the dress rehearsal just to give it some kind of context for what had been going on. They knew all the choreography better than I do, the songs. They’re backstage showing me.”

Awww!! It sounds like they found some Kenergy of their own! We love getting this rare sweet story from Ryan about the girls! Watch the interview (below):

