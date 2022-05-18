What? These Parents Actually SUED Their Son & Daughter-In-Law To Get Grandchildren!

You might not be living up to your parents’ expectations — but hey, at least they aren’t suing you for it!

A couple from northern India is apparently doing just that, having filed a lawsuit against their son and daughter-in-law because they haven’t been given grandkids yet!

According to reports, Sadhana and Sanjeev Prasad (above) launched the suit against their son earlier this month, demanding the couple have a child in a year or pay over $600,000 in damages.

Their legal representative, Arvind Srivastava, said in the filing docs, per CNN:

“They raised him, educated him, made him capable, and made him a pilot — which was expensive. They see people in their neighborhood playing with their grandchildren and feel like they should also have one.”

The lawyer went on to describe the older couple’s frustrations, explaining:

“They said they didn’t marry (their son and daughter-in-law) off so that they can live alone. So they said that in the next year, either give us a grandchild or give us compensation.”

Unreal!

The suit lists expenses the parents insist they spent on their 35-year-old son and 31-year-old daughter-in-law, including a car and a honeymoon following the pair’s wedding six years ago.

According to the AP, Sanjeev told reporters last week:

“The main issue is that at this age we need a grandchild, but these people (my son and daughter-in-law) have an attitude that they don’t think about us. We got him married in the hope we would have the pleasure of becoming grandparents. It has been six years since their marriage. It feels as if despite having everything we have nothing.”

The government officer said he and his wife feel they haven’t been reciprocated for the money they paid to raise their son, which reportedly includes shelling out about $47,000 for his pilot license.

The 61-year-old lamented:

“I have spent my life’s earnings on my son’s education. We are not getting love and affection from where we want it the most. I feel very unlucky.”

While many would agree that this lawsuit is ridiculously problematic, it’s worth noting that caring for elderly parents and carrying on a family line is usually considered an obligation for children in India. The country also has a law that allows parents to claim a monthly allowance from their children if they become unable to take care of themselves.

How do U think this lawsuit will end?

