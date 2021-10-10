Inside Paris Hilton And Carter Reum’s Joint Bachelorette And Bachelor Party In Sin City!

Paris Hilton enjoyed her final days as a single lady!

The 40-year-old DJ and her fiancé Carter Reum, who got engaged in February after dating for a year, escaped to Las Vegas with family and friends for an epic joint bachelor and bachelorette party over the weekend. Of course, the special occasion was well documented on social media by the couple, and sources even confirmed to E! News that they had “an action-packed weekend with a full schedule.” It sure seemed like it!

For the first part of the celebrations, they chilled by the pool at ResortsWorld and took a limo to Area 15 (listed as an “immersive playground” for adults) for a crazy time. Donning a neon-yellow dress, she posed with the performers on stilts and even took a ride on the zip-line that runs through the venue at one point. Take a look (below):

The group then headed to the Zouk Nightclub, where the duo was met with large cardboard cutouts of Hilton and Reum’s faces. She also made an outfit change, sporting a pink mini dress, some “bride” sunglasses, and a “bride to be” sash. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

It truly looked like Paris and Carter went all out, and we cannot wait to see what the wedding will look like after this!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]