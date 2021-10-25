Paris Hilton's ABSURDLY Expensive $61K Wedding Registry!

Man, the “something borrowed” at this wedding is going to be the massive loans to afford all these gifts!

Paris Hilton is asking her wedding guests to empty their wallets to celebrate her special day! DailyMail.com got an inside look at the hotel heiress’ wedding registry and can confirm it’s full of $61,254 worth of items! Holy s**t!!

According to the outlet, the bride-to-be registered at Gearys Beverly Hills, a go-to spot for celebrities. It’s also the same high-end department store her younger sister Nicky registered at in 2015 when marrying James Rothschild. (Her wishlist amounted to $28,000, still high but hardly anything compared to Paris!)

The Simple Life star is asking for anything but simple tableware! To entertain A-lister guests in the future alongside fiancé Carter Reum, the media personality requested the art deco-inspired Hermès Mosaique Au 24 Platinum line, including $375 presentation plates, $250 diner plates, $180 dessert plates, $230 cereal bowls, $200 mugs, and $240 coffee cups and saucers. Oh, and that’s the price for just one singular item! Imagine how costly it would be to buy a whole table’s worth?? Paris is in luck. Many of those items appear to have been purchased already. Wow!

Other notable gift ideas include picture frames going for thousands of dollars. Perhaps to store photos from tying the knot, the socialite asked for a Buccellati 8×10 sterling silver frame for $3,200 and a 5×7 frame for $2,300. The DJ is also hoping to secure a large black rectangular vase by Baccarat for $2,050 and an Abysse Vase by the same company for $4,885. They could look something like these (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GEARYS Beverly Hills (@gearysbeverlyhills)

For her glamorous events, the This Is Paris lead is hoping to receive a $1,845 Caviar-Vodka set by Ercuis as well as a William Yeoward Crystal Caprice Caviar server with a spoon worth $1,000. More William Yeoward stemware is on the list, too. She asked for 12 goblets priced at $365 each, $355 wine glasses, and $285 champagne flutes. Even her utensils are priced like gold! The list includes 12 place settings of Ercuis stainless steel utensils (starting at $220 each), as well as matching serving spoons and forks for $110. Damn!

To step up her game, the Cooking With Paris star’s registry also lists a few kitchen “must-haves.” What could that entail? More cutlery: a bread knife ($370), a paring knife ($290), and a universal knife ($330). Gotta have the perfect knife for every occasion! An Andrew Pearce black walnut salad bowl for $895 and a cutting board for $460 are also needed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Pearce Bowls (@andrewpearcebowls)

One lucky (or frugal) guest could snag the least expensive item on the list: a salad server for just $85!

Believe it or not, there’s more…

Hilton is also requesting some decorative pieces because the rest of the house needs to look as upscale as the tableware! These include a $1,200 Buccellati flower dish, a $990 Baccarat lamp, an $860 Christofle champagne cooler, and a crystal bear figurine by Baccarat for $370.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baccarat Official (@baccarat)

Wowza!! That’s one of the most impressive wedding registries we’ve ever laid eyes on! An insider also spilled more exclusive details about the upcoming wedding, revealing the kind of gown the 40-year-old is planning to wear! Speaking to DailyMail, a source shared:

“Her bridal gown will be by Valentino, and the bridesmaid dresses by Alice + Olivia.”

Can’t wait to see her in the fit! The nuptials will take place on November 11 at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Beverly Hills. A reception is set to follow at her late grandfather Barron Hilton‘s $75 million Bel-Air estate. We’re sure the festivities will be just as glamorous (and pricey) as this wishlist!

Reactions?? Does anything on this list seem overpriced to you? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

