Why Paris Hilton Declined To Participate In Netflix's Bling Ring Documentary

Paris Hilton isn’t interested in revisiting the story of her infamous multi-million dollar robbery!

As you know, a group of teens dubbed “the bling ring” took the world by surprise between 2008 and 2009 when they robbed some of the wealthiest celebrities in Hollywood. The burglaries took millions upon millions of dollars worth of art, fashion, and cash from celebs such as Lindsay Lohan, Rachel Bilson, and Orlando Bloom upon several others.

Netflix is working on a docuseries which surrounds the stories of the now all-grown-up bling ring members. Nicholas Prugo, a former member of the ring who spent a year in jail for his crimes, details in the trailer Hilton’s home was like his “personal ATM” — and the teens kept coming back because she left her door unlocked. He recalled the group’s mindset at the time:

“Really? Another unlocked door? Well, we can do this again.”

One specific robbery the teenagers committed took nearly $2 million worth of jewelry and “heirlooms that had been in her family for generations” from the 41-year-old’s home. A movie was even made about the string of burglaries in 2013 called The Bling Ring — and Paris gave her blessing for the crew to film inside her home for some of the scenes.

Netflix didn’t get the same blessing, though, as it would seem the businesswoman is finally ready to move on from that time in her life.

Per Page Six, a source reveals the heiress won’t be in the midst of The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist:

“She has no interest in reliving this after all these years.”

We can’t say we blame her! It was a traumatic time in her life — and it’s been almost 10 years since the first movie came out. There’s no need to relive it again and again. The past has to stay in the past at some point.

A second source told the outlet she was even asked to participate in the series, but “respectfully” declined due to her ever-growing busy schedule. When asked why the new Netflix show didn’t get the same permissions versus the Emma Watson movie, an insider said it was because “Sofia Coppola was directing”.

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist‘s official trailer dropped on Tuesday and it’s had some pretty mixed reactions so far. Ch-ch-check out the trailer for yourself (below):

