Tyrese Gibson BLASTS Ex-Wife In New Song Love Transaction!

Tyrese Gibson continues to slam his ex-wife Samantha Lee!

For those who don’t know, the former couple — who share daughter Soraya — announced they were divorcing in December 2020 after nearly four years of marriage. And their breakup hasn’t been amicable whatsoever!!

The two have been battling it out in court over child support, as Samantha is requesting $20,000 per month. However, Tyrese isn’t giving up any money without a fight. Hollywood Unlocked reported he has been trying to appeal the case, claiming a prenup was in place and accusing the judge of racism and bias in the case.

Amid that legal battle, he has channeled his anger into music! The 44-year-old singer released a new song called Love Transaction last week, and he did not hold back his feelings about his current child support situation with Samantha.

He sings in one verse of the track:

“Dragging me in and out of court / Trying to take all that I’ve been working for / Can you justify what you say the baby needs? / Don’t I make sure she has everything? / 20,000 isn’t child support / We both know just who that money’s for.”

Damn…

Kind of says it all right there, doesn’t it?!

You can listen to the entire song (below):

And that’s not all he had to say, either!!

Gibson then hopped on Instagram Live Sunday to further accuse Samantha of only marrying him for money. In a livestream vid from this past weekend, he lamented:

“I felt like my whole marriage was a big f**king joke. Just a transaction. I got married to do it for the rest of my life. I guess it was all a game to her. So it is what it is.”

Yeesh.

What a messy, messy situation! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below…

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Samantha Lee/Instagram]