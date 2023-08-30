Kanye West Reportedly Has 'New Music' Coming VERY Soon -- But Insider Says 'It Sounds Crazy'??

Buckle up for a new Kanye West era…

The latest report on the block is that the Yeezus creative has been cookin’ up some “crazy” new tunes… and that it won’t be long before he shares them with the world.

Late last week, an insider told NBC News that the disgraced rapper has recently been in the studio working on new hits, which the source claimed to have heard alongside Ye and Bianca Censori — whom the 46-year-old married in a non-legal ceremony in January.

Related: Ye & Bianca Caught Engaging In NSFW Activity In PUBLIC!

Then, a second source told the outlet:

“New music is imminent.”

However, it’s not clear exactly how “imminent” the music really is. Or where the Heartless rapper would drop the project, as Stem Player, where he exclusively released February 2022’s Donda 2, cut ties with him last fall following his relentless antisemitic comments.

Then, on Wednesday of this week, another source added some more details about the polarizing artist’s rumored next project, telling Page Six:

“He’s been cooking up in the studio all summer. It sounds crazy.”

“Crazy” good? Or what?!

It’s unclear exactly, but we all know Ye can be a wildcard, so we’ll just have to wait and see for ourselves…

Are YOU interested in new music from Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband, Perezcious readers?

Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via BBC Music/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]