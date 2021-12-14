Parasite Star Park So-Dam Announces Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis

Park So-dam, who is most famous for her breakout role in Parasite, is battling cancer.

On Monday, the actress’ representatives from ArtistCompany announced that the South Korean star has been diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer. In a statement shared with CNN, the representatives explained that during a recent physical, doctors made the discovery, and she quickly underwent surgery to remove a cancerous mass.

According to the National Cancer Institute, papillary thyroid cancer is the most common form of thyroid cancer, affecting around 200,000 Americans every year. Patients mostly range from 30 to 50 years old, and many more are women. People with Asian roots have a higher risk of developing this specific disease, as well.

Related: Nick Cannon Announces Death Of 5-Month-Old Son Zen Following Brain Cancer Battle

All that said, it sounds like, with the right treatment, it can be cured. The organization says:

“Well-differentiated tumors [associated with papillary thyroid cancer] can be treated and can usually be cured.”

Sadly, this diagnosis coincides with the release of Park’s new film Special Delivery, a crime drama that will premiere in January 2022. According to her reps, So-dam is “very disappointed” to miss the film’s promotional tour, the agency explained:

“The company would like to once again thank all the people for showing support for Special Delivery and actress Park So Dam, as well as the actors and crew of Special Delivery overcoming this difficult time together.”

Tough to miss out on a film release, but her recovery is certainly more important in the long run!

Related: Kathy Griffin Announces ‘Half’ Of Her Left Lung Is Gone & She’s Officially ‘Cancer-Free!’

As she battles this health challenge, the Record of Youth lead will have a lot of support by her side, the statement continued:

“Actor Park So Dam will focus on her recovery so that she can see you all healthy in the future, and ArtistCompany will also do our best to help the actor recover her health.”

We’re sure film fans around the world will be sending positive thoughts Park’s way! The 30-year-old rose to international fame after starring in the Oscar-winning film Parasite, in which she plays a young con artist who is hired by a wealthy family as an art teacher, though she’s secretly there to help her own family during financial hardship. Before earning global prestige, Park had a successful career in her home country too.

We are wishing her well as she battles this health scare.

[Image via WENN/Avalon & Madman Films/YouTube]