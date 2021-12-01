Kathy Griffin Announces 'Half' Of Her Left Lung Is Gone & She's Officially 'Cancer-Free!' 

Good news!!

Kathy Griffin is officially cancer-free! The My Life on the D-List star appeared on Tuesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! to give an update on her lung cancer battle, a scary diagnosis she received in August. After explaining that she had undergone a successful surgery to remove a large tumor that “was in there for 10 years,” the comedienne cheered:

“I’m cancer-free!”

Earlier this year, the 61-year-old announced she had been diagnosed with stage 1 lung cancer, though she had “never smoked” a day in her life. Over the summer, she encouraged fans to stay “up to date on your medical check ups” while reassuring everyone that she would be “fine.” This positive attitude has clearly done wonders!

Related: Andrew Garfield’s Beautiful Statement On Grieving His Late Mother: ‘I Hope This Grief Stays With Me’

There has been one unexpected side effect of undergoing lung surgery. Kathy’s voice has become breathier and higher, though she doesn’t seem to mind. Keeping her spirits high, she teased to host Jimmy Kimmel:

“I had surgery, you’re not going to believe this — so, I’ve never smoked but I got lung cancer. In August, I had half of my left lung removed, I’m not even kidding.”

Because her voice was temporarily altered due to an intubation tube that affected her vocal cords, she quipped:

“So now I’m like Minnie Mouse meets Marilyn Monroe.”

LOLz! Watch the full clip (below) to hear more about her triumphant health battle.

What amazing news! We are SO glad Kathy is cancer-free and doing well post-surgery!

[Image via Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube]