Paulina Porizkova Shows Off Scars From Hip Replacement Surgery In Nearly Naked Post!

Paulina Porizkova is embracing the scars on her body!

Earlier this month, the 58-year-old supermodel shared that she was getting a double hip replacement surgery that was “long overdue.” She explained to fans her hips were “worn down,” and there was “none left” after suffering from congenital hip dysplasia since birth. According to the Mayo Clinic, hip dysplasia occurs when “a hip socket that doesn’t fully cover the ball portion of the upper thigh bone.” Oof. Now, one-week post-op, Paulina got real with fans about her surgery.

In a series of photos posted to Instagram Thursday, the 58-year-old supermodel showed off her incisions on both sides of her hips as she stood before a bathroom mirror wearing nothing but a fuzzy pink robe and underwear. While Paulina flaunted her scars, she got honest in the post, saying it would still take her some time to get used to them. Alongside the vulnerable pictures, the former America’s Next Top Model judge wrote:

“Going into this surgery, I couldn’t help but think about scars. The ones I have, I embrace. But I have no desire to make new ones. On our vacation, I kept saying goodbye to the smooth skin across my hip bones, even as I felt guilty for being vain. When I shopped for orthopedic specialists, I did factor in the way in which they made incisions.

She continued:

“After surgery, the incisions were covered for three days. ‘It’ll look gnarly when you remove the dressings,’ Dr. Davidovitch cautioned me. So pre-warned, I found the incisions mostly – interesting? I studied the placement of the incisions, the way the stitches were made and admired the handiwork of two skilled doctors. It’s like they belonged to someone else…”

However, Paulina pointed out she knows “the incisions will soon become a part of me” eventually and she will wear them proudly:

“They will be a reminder of old pain and new victories. They will join all of the other inscriptions on my body and mind – both visible and invisible – all of which, ultimately, will be the glue that holds me together, a netting of past fractures which have healed stronger. They will become a part of what constitutes the map of me. And like all other scars on my outside and inside, I will accept them. I will be proud of them.”

See the post (below):

We applaud Paulina’s vulnerability! And we wish her all the best as she recovers from the procedure. Sending love and light during this tough time!!

