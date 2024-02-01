Princess Catherine Is Already 'Back Working From Her Bed' And 'Planning Engagements' After Surgery?!

It sounds like Princess Catherine is already jumping back into things after her “planned abdominal surgery” in mid January.

Even though Kate Middleton has been ordered to rest for weeks going forward — and Kensington Palace has very clearly claimed she will have no public appearances until at least Easter — the Princess of Wales is already doing her thing. According to reports out on Wednesday, she is very much pushing to work even as she rests and recuperates!

A palace insider told the Daily Express UK that the 42-year-old princess is “back working from her bed” at Adelaide Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle already. Furthermore, that sourced added that Kate is fast back to “planning engagements and speaking with her team” about future events in her public return.

Wow!

Another insider spoke to Us Weekly about Kate’s push to get back to the grind, too. That source said:

“Kate will still be healing for several weeks but is already eager to get back to work.”

We get it, bed rest can get boring really quickly. But we hope she doesn’t push too hard to return before she’s ready! This surgery sounded very serious and the recovery process is so long that we’re worried she’s trying to over-exert herself! As you may recall, a previous palace insider said this to People and others last week about the surgery:

“It does sound serious with the length of time [she’s taking], but she is in great hands and will have lots of care and support at home and is a fit young woman. I am sure she will bounce back.”

We are sure she will bounce back, too. And she’s got access to the best care in the world, after all. But there is no reason to go too fast on this! Ya know?! What say U, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your take on Kate’s comeback in the comments (below)!

