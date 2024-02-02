Travis Kelce's Mom Makes It Facebook Official With Taylor Swift!

If you need further proof that Travis Kelce’s mom approves of his relationship with Taylor Swift, you need to see the recent change she made to her Facebook!

It appears Donna Kelce updated the cover photo on her account to a group shot with the Cruel Summer singer! The picture in question was taken last weekend inside a suite at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore when the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship. In the snapshot, Taylor is in the front with a big grin on her face. Meanwhile, the 71-year-old could be seen smiling and waving at the camera!

The two women were joined in the image by a bunch of family and friends, including Ed Kelce, Keleigh Teller, and Cara Delevingne. Ch-ch-check the page change out (below):

Aww!!!

Is it safe to say Taylor is officially a part of the family? It sounds like it! It is a pretty big deal that Mama Kelce made things Facebook official with the pop star! Plus, Jason Kelce even referred to her as family while talking about the Chiefs’ win on the New Heights podcast! So she is practically a member of the Kelce crew now!

