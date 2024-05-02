Pauly D Refuses To Let His 10-Year-Old Daughter Go On TikTok For THIS Reason! 

Pauly D has some strict rules when it comes to which apps his daughter is allowed to use!

In an interview with People on Wednesday, the Jersey Shore star shared that his 10-year-old daughter Amabella, whom he shares with Amanda Markert, has “a cell phone now.” That allows them to stay connected whenever he’s gone, which is a good thing! He said:

“She got the iPhone 15 for Christmas, so that was a big deal. And it’s good for me because I can talk to her all the time, especially when I’m traveling.”

However, there are some guidelines from her mom that she must follow with the phone! Pauly D explained:

“She has rules with the phone. She gets it taken away if her grades aren’t good, and stuff like that.”

The biggest rule? Amabella cannot be on TikTok right now. The 43-year-old DJ told the outlet that he and Amanda feel she’s “too young” to be on the app:

“She’s not allowed to have TikTok. She’s too young. She does do the kids YouTube though, and I don’t know, I feel like that’s basically TikTok anyway. They do all the dances.”

Well, it sounds like Amabella won’t be mindlessly scrolling on the app for hours on end like the rest of the world — for now, at least! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Is that wise at this point in her life?! Drop your thoughts in the comments below!

[Image via Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube, Amanda Markert/Instagram]