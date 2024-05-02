OMG Ryan Gosling Showed Up On The Red Carpet As Beavis & Butthead From SNL Sketch!

Ryan Gosling continues to prove he’s a comedy star living in a leading man’s body.

At the premiere of his new action flick The Fall Guy, he obviously looked amazing and dapper with co-star Emily Blunt by his side…

But his plus-one was a different kind of dolled up. That would be Mikey Day from Saturday Night Live. In a Zendaya-level costume change, RyGos switched up his look as the pair reprised their roles as two guys who look distractingly like Beavis and Butthead!

We don’t know how long this makeup took, but the fact Ryan was willing to go through all this just to make us laugh again thinking about the viral sketch is just amazing! LOLz! See the results (below)!

AH-Mazing!

Relive the ludicrous glory of the original SNL moment (below)!

