Pete Davidson MARRIED?!? The Truth Behind That Shocking Announcement!

Fear not, Pete Davidson fans — the funny man is still very much an eligible bachelor!

On Tuesday, the Saturday Night Live star’s lawyer was forced to issue a statement saying a press release from a production company claiming he got married was “completely false” and is now under investigation. The star’s attorney told Complex:

“The press release being circulated this morning about Pete Davidson is completely false. Not a word of it is true. Mr. Davidson has no idea who this person is. We are investigating and considering all legal and equitable remedies.”

Oop!

The odd announcement was made Tuesday morning alongside the launch of Bodega Cats Presents, which alleged that Pete founded the company with his childhood friend Michelle, whom he also exchanged vows with. In the press release, it was also alleged that Davidson had previously been a “silent partner” in co-founding the company.

Related: Pete Apparently Getting All Of His Tattoos Removed — And Fans Are PISSED!

On the production company’s website, Michelle — who apparently hails from the Bronx and uses they/them pronouns — claims they started the company with Davidson “to increase diversity & belonging in the entertainment industry by curating experiences that have a cultural & social impact.” Michelle reportedly graduated from the University of Rochester in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in political science, so they do sound like marriage material for someone — you know, except for the blatant PR scam.

So, it appears Pete is still on the market, folks. Good news for fans, and for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Olivia Rodrigo, who recently dubbed the King of Staten Island star as her “biggest celebrity crush” after he appeared in a sketch inspired by her smash hit song Driver’s License.

As we reported, the 18-year-old actress told 103.7 KISS FM she was “floored” after being parodied by the iconic series, and particularly enjoyed how Pete compared her to Taylor Swift in the clip. She mused:

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think that they were going to do a Driver’s License sketch where they played the entirety of Driver’s License. And Pete Davidson, who is my biggest celebrity crush, was singing it and comparing me to Taylor Swift, who is my idol. It was just insane. It was on my 18th birthday too, so it was just a crazy day.”

We have a feeling Olivia’s just one of many who are happy to know Pete’s not hitched yet!

Thoughts?

[Image via Instar/WENN]