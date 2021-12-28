Kim Kardashian Shares Family Christmas Photos Without Pete Davidson -- Or Kanye West! LOOK!

Kim Kardashian is keeping things family first this holiday season — no matter what may be going on in her divorce, or in her dating life, or in anything else!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star published her immediate family’s annual Christmas photo on Monday morning, and in showing off her adorable four children she also proved one other thing: she doesn’t need a man around to have it all!

The reality TV star posted a series of pics with family and loved ones by her side, showing off her adorable children throughout: 8-year-old North West, along with her three siblings, 6-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago, and 2-year-old Psalm.

The boys were dressed in loose-fitting black pants and matching tops, just like something their father Kanye West might wear. And the girls were amazing throughout in pink velvet outfits that amazed! Along with her own children, other family members popped up in the photos, too, including little sis Khloé Kardashian, and family matriarch Mary Jo ‘MJ’ Campbell. Close loved ones were around for the event, too, like Kris Jenner‘s longtime partner Corey Gamble.

It was all a big thing! You can see the series of pics (below):

Awww!

We love it!

A KarJenner family tradition that we look forward to every year, and that is just SO cute!

Of course, this follows Kim’s earlier post from a couple days ago which showed off the more traditional annual KarJenner fam holiday card vibe. In that post (below), the SKIMS founder photos with much the same vibe — some of which also included Kris and other family members, while most others focused on Kim’s children and True Thompson:

It’s interesting, though… Kourtney Kardashian and her part of the family, and Rob Kardashian and his daughter Dream are noticeably absent from the card this year, as well as Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. Just not feeling it or something?!

Even more noteworthy is Pete Davidson‘s absence from the holiday festivities — at least publicly, that is. Neither him nor Kanye West showed up for the pic set, even though Kim is actively divorcing one and actively courting the other. Perhaps the reality TV star wants to make things abundantly clear that she’s flying solo this Christmas season, with only her kids by her side?!

Can’t hate that!

What do U make of this Christmas photo set, Perezcious readers?! Share your opinions on everything down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Will Alexander/WENN/Saturday Night Live/YouTube]