Here's The REAL Reason Kanye West Bought The House Across The Street From Kim Kardashian

Kanye West’s reasons for buying that Hidden Hills property probably won’t come as a surprise.

As we previously reported, exes Kim Kardashian and Ye will soon be neighbors after he bought the property right across the street from hers. Nobody assumed the purchase was a coincidence, but the fact that the rapper paid more than $400K over the listing price confirmed it. We, like many other Kimye fans, assumed that he was pulling a Great Gatsby and trying to win his wife back (something he’s already been vocal about) — but the real reason is supposedly more selfless.

An insider for People revealed:

“Kanye’s new house is a teardown. He only bought it for the location. It’s near Kim and the kids. He has a vision for the house and plans on starting construction ASAP. It will be family-friendly. He wants to be able to have the kids over as much as possible. Living only in Malibu was making visits more tricky for Kanye.”

Another source for the outlet shared of his plans to be near North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm:

“When he realized he could buy the house and be near his family he jumped at the idea. He wants to be close by and be there for the kids.”

An insider for E! News agreed, dishing some of the specifics of the deal:

“It made perfect sense for him to have a place near the kids. He scooped it up right when it hit the market in early December and the escrow closed right before Christmas.”

Since the Grammy winner will be rebuilding, the E! source observed that the property is “perfect to be developed into whatever he dreams up.” They added:

“It will take time to get permits and plans and he won’t be able to live there for awhile. But he is excited about it and so are the kids.”

So it’s all for the kids, hmm? Not part of Ye’s mission to get Kim “to run right back to me“? We mean, we totally support the move to be closer to his children, but we doubt that’s the only motive.

After all, the Yeezy founder hinted at this exact plan during his “Thanksgiving prayer” when he said he had gotten a place to be “next to my children as much as possible.” However, he also said he “needs to be back home.” He explained:

“When God brings Kimye together, there’s going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation.”

So he is being altruistic after all — the reconciliation of Kimye will heal the world! We’d love to test that theory, TBH, but it seems like the reality star is happy with her new man Pete Davidson. How funny would it be if after all this trouble, Kim up and moved to Staten Island? LOLz!

