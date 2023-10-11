The Rock 'Heartbroken, Angry, & Sickened' By Hamas Terrorist Attacks: 'Hateful Acts Like These Are Never Justified'

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is speaking out on the “brutal” Hamas terrorist attacks.

On Tuesday, the Black Adam star took to Instagram to officially “condemn” the “horrific acts of the Hamas terrorist group” in a lengthy post. He shared:

“I’m heartbroken, angry, and sickened by the brutal murders and kidnapping of Jewish people through the horrific acts of the Hamas terrorist group. The growing loss of innocent Israeli and Palestinian lives is heart wrenching as this war continues to escalate to immense proportions.”

He continued, acknowledging how much he still has to learn about the “complex” Middle Eastern conflict:

“I don’t pretend to know everything about the complex conflict in the Middle East. it commands deep understanding, context, and nuance — what I do know is hateful acts of terrorism like these are never justified. I condemn and denounce terrorism, and in this devastating moment, my heart goes out to all the innocent victims and families grieving for their lost loved ones.”

The 51-year-old signed off:

“I pray for compassion and resolve. I pray for all innocent lives. ~ dj”

The Red Notice star noticeably disabled comments on the post. Probably smart considering some of the shocking takes on this hot-button issue.

We continue to pray for those affected in the Middle East.

