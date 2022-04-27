Kim & Khloé Kardashian Take The Stand In Family's Courtroom Conflict With Blac Chyna -- Details HERE

Both Kim Kardashian and her younger sister Khloé Kardashian took the stand on Tuesday in the middle of the family’s ongoing civil trial brought by Blac Chyna.

And while Kim’s testimony was mostly boring, tbh, there were a few key points that popped up — both in Kim’s responses to the lawyers asking questions, and in old text messages entered as evidence in the Los Angeles courtroom.

The 41-year-old reality TV star openly acknowledged in court that she demanded Chyna be kept off Keeping Up With The Kardashians following the woman’s infamous alleged December 2016 incident involving Kim’s brother, Rob Kardashian.

Speaking matter of factly on the stand, Kim said this of her refusal to film with Chyna:

“I will not go into a toxic work environment. On my own show, I have the power to do that.”

Beyond that, though, Kim delivered a LOT of three word answers, per Fox News:

“I don’t remember.”

That’s because Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, showed Kim a series of text messages she’d purportedly sent in late 2016 and early 2017 about her brother and his ex, and the pair’s spinoff reality show Rob & Chyna.

Kim couldn’t testify to their legitimacy, though, because as she explained, she just didn’t remember sending them:

“I don’t remember text messages that I sent this morning.”

Well OK then!

Still, as news outlets note, Kim did not deny the legitimacy of the texts. And so when Ciani introduced several of the message exchanges into the trial as evidence, the SKIMS founder’s old private conversations were put on the record.

In one text from that period nearly six full years ago, Kim allegedly wrote this to one of the reality TV producers from the production company Bunim Murray:

“I think we all need to take a break from filming at this point until we figure out what’s going on [with Rob and Chyna]. She is not going to be on our show. So if you guys are going to film with Rob and Chyna, and then you are going to lose the Kardashians and Jenners.”

Kim, who wore a dark gray pinstriped suit to court on Tuesday, testified on the stand that the message “definitely sounds like something I would say.”

However, Kim also claimed on the stand that there was an important distinction between her show — KUWTK — and Chyna’s spinoff show, Rob & Chyna.

Kim testified:

“This [text message] is clearly voice dictated, as is everything I text that’s so long, and it’s sometimes rendering ‘our’ as ‘her.’ I would never refer to her show as ‘her’ show, I would say ‘Rob’s show’ since it’s a spin-off of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians.'”

In another text exchange entered into evidence by Ciani, Kim writes about her family’s (lack of?) pull with producers:

“No one listens to us, no one respects us.”

To Kim, that exchange supposedly proves that her family had no power over whether producers and the network were going to air Chyna’s spinoff show or not.

Still, as Kim testified, all her family could do was withhold their own personal participation in KUWTK:

“I have a right as a cast member to say we really need a break.”

Throughout her time on the stand — which Fox News reports was about an hour — the KKW Beauty mogul persistently reported that she didn’t remember old events and details when questioned.

Composed, but clearly frustrated, Kim said to Ciani at one point:

“I know you want my answer to change. You’ve asked the same question like four times, I wish I had a better answer for you, but I just don’t remember.”

Wow!

As for Khloé, her time on the stand on Tuesday was apparently a little bit shorter, according to TMZ.

The outlet reports that the Revenge Body star’s digital communications were front-and-center during testimony, too. One alleged email from Khloé seemed to set the table for her family’s feelings towards Chyna:

“We are even considering not moving forward with our show if theirs continues, that’s how strongly we feel this is damaging to our family.”

So, sort of like Kim said, then? Wow!

On the stand, Khloé testified that she wanted to protect her beloved baby brother from alleged “outrageous, chaotic, violent behavior” related to his former relationship with Chyna.

The former late night radio DJ testified:

“We were all considering not being a part of such toxicity.”

Clearly, it was quite the day in court.

BTW, the Kardashians’ attorney Michael Rhodes declined to cross-examine Kim and Khloé today.

Per Fox News, Rhodes’ apparent plan is to put them back on the stand along with other family members when the defense presents its case after Chyna’s turn. Oh, boy…

