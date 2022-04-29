Blac Chyna’s Request To Redo Testimony Denied By Judge!

Blac Chyna won’t be allowed to redo her testimony in the trial against the Kardashians!

As we previously reported, her attorney Lynne Ciani requested Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gregory Alarcon last week that the 33-year-old get the opportunity for a do-over. The lawyer argued that the testimony had been affected as Blac became “upset” and triggered when the famous family’s attorney Michael Rhodes showed her old nude photos in court while questioning her about Rob Kardashian’s revenge porn. Lynne specifically slammed the Kardashians’ lawyer for orchestrating “a deliberate and unethical psychological attack” by including the intimate pics – even though the jurors were not shown the images per their agreement.

However, it looks like the judge was not convinced by her argument! According to TMZ, Alarcon denied the plea to take the stand again on Thursday. So what happens next? Now, closing arguments are set to begin after the lunch break, and then the jury will begin deliberations. This means the trial should be coming to close soon!

As Perezcious readers most likely know, the model sued Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kris Jenner for their alleged roles in working to get her reality series, Rob & Chyna, canceled. The trial has brought several shocking moments so far – including testimonies claiming Chyna not only allegedly threatened to kill Kylie but her baby daddy Rob too. Earlier this week, the 35-year-old took the stand to make it clear that he never loved Blac and detailed her allegedly violent ways:

“I had a gun held to my head several times by this woman. That’s not love.”

Referencing their 2016 incident, Rob claimed that the former reality star had been drinking and doing cocaine before she aimed a gun at his head, adding:

“That’s just one instance of a domestic dispute. You don’t point a gun at your fiancé’s head, I don’t think it was playful at that point.”

When Kris previously hopped on the witness stand, she also insisted that the incident had been no joking matter. In fact, the momager testified that she believed Blac was going to kill him. Her beau Cory Gamble even claimed that he witnessed the personality physically attack Rob with some sort of rod at their home:

“She started whipping it at him. She was hitting Rob and I got in the middle and got hit too. I had to try to get her attention on me so [Rob] could get his belongings and get out of the house. I could smell the alcohol on her.”

When the sock designer tried leaving, Corey alleged that Blac hit Rob again and threw a patio chair at him. Whoa…

“She jumped on the back of him and punched him on the back of his head. She tried to get the small table to throw it at him but Rob was already in his car.”

As we said, it has been a pretty shocking and intense couple of weeks in court. And now, we will have to wait and see how this trial turns out. In the meantime, what do you think of the judge’s ruling? Do you believe Blac should have been allowed to redo her testimony? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via E! Entertainment/YouTube]