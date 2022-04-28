Rob Kardashian Claims Blac Chyna Held A Gun To His Head 'Several Times' In Jaw-Dropping Testimony

Rob Kardashian took the stand on Wednesday as part of his family’s ongoing legal battle against his ex, Blac Chyna.

The 35-year-old reality TV star went under oath in the latest development in the ongoing civil trial between Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White, and the KarJenner family. As expected, Rob’s testimony covered quite a bit of ground.

The reclusive Kardashian family member was “visibly nervous” while on the stand, according to The Sun. Still, he recalled the ex-couple’s tumultuous time together for lawyers in the case, remembering how he was at his “lowest point” a few years after college when he and Chyna first got together following hours of phone calls building a connection.

Ignoring his family’s concerns about his relationship with the 33-year-old former exotic dancer, Rob forged ahead, and the couple even got engaged. However, on the stand, he claimed it was all for show — and “not real love.” When Chyna’s lawyer Lynne Ciani asked whether Rob was “in love” with Chyna when they got engaged, he responded with just one word:

“No.”

Damn. Just like that, huh?

Then, he claimed on the stand, Chyna supposedly used the engagement announcement as a ploy to get a reality TV show pitched “the next day.” That show, the KarJenner son claims, eventually turned into the short-lived Rob & Chyna series that is at the center of this lawsuit.

The testimony also focused upon allegedly violent acts committed by Chyna while the pair were together, including that infamous alleged fight night in December of 2016. Speaking on the stand about his ex’s supposedly violent and unpredictable temper, Rob said:

“There were 100 different times she was disrespectful towards my family. She tried to threaten my little sister Kylie.”

He’s not the first KarJenner family member to make that claim about little sister Kylie Jenner, of course.

From there, according to TMZ, Rob claimed Chyna struck him on at least five different occasions during the course of their relationship. He added:

“I had a gun held to my head several times by this woman. That’s not love.”

Referencing the now-infamous 2016 incident between the two of them, Rob alleged that Chyna had been drinking and doing cocaine throughout the evening, and added:

“That’s just one instance of a domestic dispute. You don’t point a gun at your fiancé’s head, I don’t think it was playful at that point.”

At one point, interestingly, TMZ reports Rob got “heated” on the stand when he was being questioned by Ciani.

The outlet reports that Rob fired back at the lawyer after one tense exchange about his domestic violence allegations, saying:

“Stop trying to make it sound like it didn’t happen … There were no marks on my face or neck. That doesn’t mean it didn’t happen.”

Whoa!

The embattled man also opened up a little bit about his reclusive nature, too, adding:

“I don’t like to leave the house, it upsets me. I’m insecure about my body. I’ve gained some weight. I don’t like going out.”

According to The Sun, Chyna “was seen smirking” throughout the entirety of Rob’s testimony on Wednesday, as well. Jeez! You could cut the tension in that courtroom with a knife, as the saying goes.

