Christina Ricci Says Kanye West’s Behavior Towards Kim Kardashian Is ‘Post Separation Abuse’

Christina Ricci is taking a stand against Kanye West’s ongoing drama with Kim Kardashian!

On Thursday, the 42-year-old actress became the latest celeb to call out Ye’s behavior towards the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum over the past couple of months. She took to Instagram Stories to post a screenshot of a Los Angeles Times article about the rapper’s controversial music video in which he beat up an animated version of Kim’s boyfriend Pete Davidson, writing alongside it:

“It’s called Post Separation Abuse and it’s happening to one of the most famous, wealthiest, powerful women in the world…”

In case you didn’t know, post-separation abuse basically is a term that is recognized under the Domestic Abuse Bill and used to describe abusive behavior from a former partner after a relationship has ended. So she really isn’t holding back on her thoughts about Kanye’s part in this messy situation! The Yellowjackets star then added:

“Harassment, threats, public humiliation, it’s all there.”

By now, you most likely know how the 44-year-old has been publicly airing out a lot of the details about his ongoing divorce from the SKIMS creator, including claiming she kept him from their kids and criticizing her for letting their 8-year-old daughter North on TikTok. He has also been extremely aggressive about the Saturday Night Live actor on social media, posting a picture of someone being choked and saying that he would “handle the situation” personally at one point. His antics became so bad that Kim expressed her concern that someone might harm her beau due to him “creating a dangerous and scary environment.”

Although the Yeezy designer said he would take accountability for his actions, things have only gotten worse since then. Kanye moved his obsession from Instagram to not one but two music videos for his track Eazy, where he kidnapped and buried alive the claymation of Pete. The Stronger vocalist then dropped another video for the song, featuring this time around, an animated version of the 28-year-old comedian being physically assaulted by a skinned monkey. Yikes. At this point, there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight for his attacks!

So with all of this in mind, Ricci followed up her post hours later to share a tweet that asked everyone to stop questioning women who don’t “leave” abusive environments. It read:

“Saw someone talk about how if Kim K, with all the money and resources in the world, can’t safely and simply divorce her husband without being harassed and stalked, then it’s about time we stop asking women in domestic violence situations the question ‘why doesn’t she just leave?’”

It doesn’t surprise us that The Addams Family star has so much to say on this matter, given her own turbulent divorce with ex-husband James Heerdegen who she split from following an alleged domestic battery incident. What are your thoughts on Christina’s call out, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

