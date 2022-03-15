Pete Davidson Was 'Pushed To The Limit' By Kanye West Prior To Leaked Texts

Pete Davidson is completely done with Kanye West‘s social media posts.

The Hurricane rapper continues to be active on Instagram, calling out both Pete and Kim Kardashian amid divorce drama and persistent coparenting and custody issues. But now, finally, the Saturday Night Live star has apparently hit his wit’s end with Ye’s public missives and online rants.

An insider spoke to Us Weekly about the matter on Monday night, revealing key details about the 28-year-old comedian’s outlook following an endless stream of Ye’s public insults and invective. Placing Pete’s recent text message barrage to Ye in the context of the comedian’s budding relationship with the SKIMS mogul, the insider explained how Davidson wants to put an end to all this drama sooner rather than later:

“Pete stepped in because he couldn’t take seeing Kanye continue to throw Kim under the bus anymore. He truly wants a one-on-one talk with Kanye and wants it to be handled privately.”

And it sounds like the Meet Cute star has truly hit his limit!

Revealing more insider info about how Pete and the 41-year-old reality TV star have been handling Ye’s unpredictable IG-based behavior, the source further explained how Davidson is apparently all-the-way done with the verbal abuse from Yeezy:

“Pete and Kim continue to get harassed, and Pete’s had enough of seeing Kim being made out to be the villain. Pete didn’t want to text Kanye, but he was pushed to the limit.”

Wow!

Of course, as Perezcious readers already know, Pete’s f**k-it attitude appeared to come out in full force when he allegedly sent a series of text messages directly to Kanye over this past weekend. As regular readers will readily recall, the King of Staten Island star backed up the Selfish author via text to Ye, when Pete wrote this (below), which was later released by longtime pal Dave Sirus after Ye took issue with Kim’s new man:

“Yo it’s Skete, Can you please take a second and calm down. It’s 8am and it don’t gotta be like this. Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f**king lucky that she’s your kids mom. I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f**k up.”

Obviously, those texts coming through on Sunday would seem to definitively back up what this source has to say about Pete being “pushed to the limit” by Kanye and his social media posturing. It’s been a lot, that’s for sure.

What say U about all this, tho, Perezcious readers?? Are you at all concerned about the rapidly-rising tensions here? Or are you just grabbing the popcorn and waiting for more?

Share your thoughts with us down in the comments (below)…

