Pete Davidson's Ex Cazzie David Is TEAM KANYE! Ouch!

Cazzie David is letting her thoughts be known in a subtle way — and it turns out she’s repping Kanye West‘s side in the rapper’s ongoing public feud with Pete Davidson!

On Sunday, as we’ve been reporting, Ye took to Instagram to reveal the content of text messages allegedly sent between him and Pete regarding the current situation with Kim Kardashian. In the alleged texts, the Saturday Night Live star supposedly called the rapper an “internet bitch boy” while bragging he was in bed with the SKIMS mogul at the time. In a bizarre follow-up, then, Pete’s close friend Dave Sirus posted screenshots of the texts, appearing to confirm Ye’s allegations about the content.

So when Kanye then shared a screenshot of an old photo of Sirus to the rapper’s IG account in response later on Sunday, eagle-eyed fans noticed something interesting: Cazzie “liked” Kanye’s post on the social media app! Per The Sun, screenshots circulated on social media showing that the comedian apparently has picked Ye’s side by double-tapping on his missive amid the ongoing war of words!

Should we be surprised? On the one hand, Cazzie did used to date Pete. The pair was together from 2016 through 2018 and supposedly are on good terms now. On the other, the breakup was pretty cold on his part, by all accounts. So we can see where she’d still have bad feelings toward her ex.

Of course, Perezcious readers will recall how Cazzie previously criticized Pete in her memoir, No One Asked For This, revealing that he’d dumped her via text message only to go public in his memorable relationship with Ariana Grande immediately after. The 27-year-old author explained how she’d apparently been afraid to split from the King of Staten Island star in the past because “previously, self-harm and suicide threats had come about from trivial circumstances.”

It’s unclear how Cazzie truly feels about Pete now, as she later revealed the pair were friends once again — and she even thanked him in the acknowledgements of the book! Still, Cazzie liking Ye’s IG post definitely sends a message, whether she intended to take sides in this one or not…

