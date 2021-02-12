Pink’s Daughter Shows Off Beautiful Voice In New Duet Cover Me In Sunshine — Listen!

We’ll have this on repeat for the weekend! Pink and her daughter Willow Sage Hart just collaborated on a new, incredibly sweet song Cover Me In Sunshine, and the little girl can SING!

On Wednesday, the popstar announced the reason for the team-up with her nine-year-old on Instagram, sharing:

“We all know this year has been different and challenging and, at times, terrifying and tumultuous and angsty and all the things. And I personally find comfort in music. I find comfort in song. I love singing with my daughter and my son. It’s a little different when [James Hart] does it, though. He’s going to be in a metal band.”

LOL! Given that James is only four, we can imagine what his singing — or likely screaming — is like. But, if his vocals are anything like his big sister’s, we’d love to hear him hop on a track soon. He wouldn’t be the first tot to hit the radio waves. The proud momma continued:

“We have this song called ‘Cover Me In Sunshine’ that we recorded at home because it made us feel happy. So, we’re going to put it out for no other reason than that we hope the song makes you feel happy. We thought we’d put it out around Valentine’s day as a big ol’ hug and a kiss from us to all y’all.”

Take two minutes and let Willow’s adorable voice put you in a good mood (below).

What do U think, readers?? Want to hear more of Pink’s daughter in the future? Sound OFF in the comments.

[Image via Pink/YouTube]