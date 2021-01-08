Pink Celebrates 15th Anniversary With Carey Hart: 'What A Wild Ride It’s Been'

If there’s one thing the world could use right now, it’s more successful love stories!

Pink’s relationship with Carey Hart is about as #goals as they come, particularly by entertainment biz standards. The couple first started dating in 2001 before getting hitched in 2006, and despite experiencing some turbulence along the way — a brief split in 2003 and later, a separation between 2008 and 2010 — they’re clearly still enjoying the ride together.

The pop star said as much in an Instagram post on Thursday, commemorating their 15th wedding anniversary. Accompanied by a slideshow of their romance throughout the years, the Try singer wrote:

“15 years. Proud of us babe. See, sometimes being stubborn pays off. What a wild ride it’s been, once we learned how to stay in our race line. Here’s to at least the next 15 months hahahAh. I love you and I love our family. “

The motocross competitor shared his own tribute on IG with a video of his wife dancing and flipping off the camera. He captioned the clip:

“15 years w/ this amazing woman! Damn, baby!!!!! There is no other woman that I would want to go through this crazy world with than you. Thanks for being a great friend, wife, mother, and person. Throw your in the air.”

In September, the Grammy winner posted another heartfelt reflection on their long-lasting relationship. Alongside a photo of a sweet embrace, she shared:

“My friend @jbpitts2 took this photo of us. He’s still my favorite sweet little dirtball. He and I have been at this a long time, and it is our relentless and stubborn idealism that keeps us together.

Marriage is awful, wonderful, comfort and rage.

It is boring, terrifying, and a total nail biter.

It is loving another fallible creature while trying to love yourself.

It is a lifetime of coming back to the table. People laugh at us because we’re either fighting or laughing. They roll their eyes when we talk about therapy.”

The post continued:

“But I’ll tell you what. It’s worth it.

All of it.

Even when it isn’t. Therapy isn’t for weak people or hippies or liberals. It’s for broken people that want to be whole. It’s for runaways that want a family. It’s a lesson on how to sit down and listen. How to love yourself so that the other person can, too. I love you babe. I’m grateful we made it to this photo @hartluck”

These two have clearly figured out how to make it work — we could all learn a lot from a love like this! Congratulations on 15 years, guys!

