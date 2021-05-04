Pink Admits She 'Rewrote' Her Will During 'Really Scary' Coronavirus Battle!

This last year and a half has been very intense for a lot of people. It’s been hard to grapple with the insane levels of stress, grief, and fear so many of us around the world have been faced with on a daily basis due to the coronavirus pandemic, but one celeb is doing just that!

It’s been more than a year since Pink (and her 4-year-old son Jameson) recovered from COVID-19, and now she’s vulnerably opening up about how dire the situation really was while they were sick! In a recent Heart radio interview with Mark Wright, the singer reflected on the near-death experience she suffered last March, admitting that things got so bad, she actually “rewrote” her will!

The 41-year-old shared:

“This is going to sound crazy, but we had COVID last year, very early in March, and it was really bad and I rewrote my will… You know, at the point where I thought it was over for us.”

Thinking the worst, she even called her bestie to leave a lasting message for her daughter Willow in case the illness took her life. Carey Hart‘s wife continued:

“I said, ‘I just need you to tell Willow how much I loved her.’ It was really, really scary and really bad.”

Wow… It definitely sounds like it! Especially to be so sick at the start of this pandemic when everyone was so unsure about how to even treat patients with the virus. How scary! Over 500,000 people have died (and are still dying) in this country due to the illness, so it’s absolutely not unreasonable for Pink to consider how much time she might have left.

The COVID battle understandably took a toll on Pink mentally, who even contemplated her role as a parent:

“As a parent, you think about, you know, what am I leaving for my kid? What am I teaching them? And are they going to make it in this world, this crazy world that we live in now? And what do I need to tell them if this is the last time I ever get to tell them anything?”

Luckily, both mom and son regained their health and have been doing fine since, but the moment did prove as useful inspiration for the Raise Your Glass songwriter’s latest hit, All I Know So Far. The track is dedicated to her 9-year-old daughter, full of life lessons she’d want to pass on if she were no longer around.

The single is also the title of the musician’s upcoming documentary, Pink: All I Know So Far. The artist described the film as the “most authentic” doc she’s ever made! It’s unclear if her coronvirus battle will be played out on screen when the Prime Video release drops at the end of the month, though the passionate performer has already been quite candid about her health scare. In April, she told Ellen DeGeneres that as her symptoms worsened, she was unsure of even the best way to be treated:

“That’s the point where you are just kind of like, OK are we going to the hospital? Like what are we doing right now? Because this is the scariest thing I’ve ever ever been through in my whole life.”

Despite a good recovery, Pink did take some heat for being able to snag a COVID-19 test early on in the pandemic, confronting haters about the bigger issues at play, urging:

“It’s very controversial to people that I was able to get my hands on a test. I would say two things to that. I would say, you should be angry that I can get a test and you can’t, but being angry at me isn’t going to help anything. It’s not going solve the issue of the fact that you can’t get your hands on a test. You should be angry about that. And we should work together to try and change that.”

Luckily, the vocalist seems to be focusing on the positives now and enjoying fun times with her family these days. We’re sure all this valuable time is just that much more special after going through such an emotional life-or-death situation!!

