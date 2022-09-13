30-Year-Old Rapper PNB Rock Fatally Shot At Legendary Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles

Gone too soon.

Rapper PNB Rock, famously known for his 2016 smash hit Selfish, was out and about with his girlfriend Steph Sibounheuang Monday afternoon when the unthinkable happened: a robber burst into the Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles restaurant they were dining at in South LA and demanded his jewelry before shooting him an unclear amount of times at roughly 1:15 p.m., according to Los Angeles Police Captain Kelly Muniz.

According to sources, Rock, whose real name was Rakim Allen, was targeted due to an Instagram story he posted of himself earlier in the day, in which he was wearing expensive jewelry. Steph, the mother of his two children Milan and Xuri, reportedly posted a location-tagged photo of the two eating at the establishment on Main Street and Manchester Avenue. Muniz explained:

“He shot the victim and ran out the side door to a getaway car and then fled the parking lot.”

The 30-year-old was rushed to a nearby hospital but was unfortunately pronounced dead 44 minutes later at 1:59 p.m.

Investigators are now reviewing surveillance footage from the restaurant itself and surrounding businesses to hopefully identify the shooter, who is still at large.

