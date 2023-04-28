Post Malone Addresses Fan Concern Over Weight Loss: ‘I’m Not Doing Drugs’

Post Malone is addressing his weight loss after months of speculation.

Back in February, fans of the Congratulations singer began to express concern over his health after observing a slimmer figure and erratic movements during a performance in Sydney, Australia. See (below):

Fans get worried for Post Malone after watching him perform like this????????????????????‍♂️pic.twitter.com/d3NMe7dn1N — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) February 6, 2023

At the time, some began to theorize that drugs may be the reason for the noticeable change, but according to reps AND Post’s own dad, Rich Post, he’s the “healthiest he’s been in years! Mentally and physically.” However, the Stay singer didn’t ever personally acknowledge the growing concern himself, so fans still worried. But now the rapper himself is finally trying to clear the air!

Related: Post Malone Gets HUGE Forehead Tattoo, Reportedly For Daughter

On Thursday evening, the father of one took to Instagram to offer his followers a little update, while addressing all the rumors and speculation head on:

“hello everybody, i hope you’re having a great night. i wanted to say that i’m not doing drugs, i’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and i’d suppose, performance on stage.”

Citing his daughter as a major reason for his desire to lead a healthier lifestyle, he continued:

“i’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier. i guess dad life kicked in and i decided to kick soda, and start eating better so i can be around for a long time for this little angel. next up is smokes and brews, but i like to consider myself a patient man… lol!

That’s honestly so good to hear! It’s awesome that Posty, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, is prioritizing his health as he matures and grows his family. We’re proud of him!

That wasn’t all, though… The Sunflower artist also took a moment to tease “new music” and thank fans for all their support:

“i’ve spent a bit in the studio lately working on new music, and am so excited to share it with you, thank you for your patience and support y’all. you make my heart beat. i just wanted to say hi, and hopefully i’ll be posting more on here, my brain is in a super dope place, and i’m the happiest i’ve been in a long time.”

So sweet! The 27-year-old signed off with a few wise words, saying:

“if you’re having a hard time or need some love, i can say that you’re loved more than you know, and keep f**king crushing it. goodnight nerds spread love and rock on”

Aw! What an encouraging message!

Related: Bam Margera Officially Turns Himself In After Going On The Run

See his full post (below):

We’re so happy to know Post is doing well, mentally and physically! What do YOU think of his update, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Billboard/YouTube]