Pregnant Woman Sent Shocking Texts Right Before Her Murder After Telling Boyfriend Of Unexpected Pregnancy

A Houston area woman who had just informed her boyfriend that they were unexpectedly expecting their first child together was found shot dead last month in the south Texas city.

Now, police have turned their full attention to the woman’s boyfriend, who was officially charged with capital murder late last week. Unfortunately, he has been missing for several weeks after allegedly fleeing the city following his pregnant girlfriend’s death.

The whole tragic situation started early on the morning of October 6, when 25-year-old Cavanna Smith sent her sister an unsettling text message from a location “right beside” her boyfriend’s home.

According to court documents first obtained by Click2Houston, Smith — who was 4 1/2 weeks pregnant at the time of her death later that day — text this chilling message to her sister (below):

“I’m at this location getting my money if anything happens to me.”

Minutes later, Smith called one of her friends, but the friend couldn’t understand anything on the other end of the line, citing too much background noise, and hung up.

Moments after that, Smith text the friend, telling her she’d been kidnapped by her 25-year-old boyfriend, Kwanmaine Travion Boyd (pictured above). When the friend responded with disbelief, the newly-pregnant young woman text right back, answering:

“I’m not [playing] I’m in the back of Kwan truck. … He got my money and don’t wanna give it to me.”

Horrified, the friend tried calling Cavanna back, only to have all of her calls go directly to voicemail.

About ten minutes later, just before 7:00 a.m. local time in Houston, a driver witnessed Smith arguing with a man — who police believe to be Boyd — on a street just a couple miles from his home. Smith banged on the back of a passing car and asked the driver to call 9-1-1; according to court documents, the driver apparently drove away after he saw Boyd holding a gun.

Other witnesses allege that minutes later, they saw a man shoot Smith in the head, before “standing over her collapsed body” before “fleeing the scene in a white pickup truck.” Responding officers found the pregnant woman lying in the road; she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Horrific…

Investigators quickly moved in on Boyd’s apartment, discovering Smith’s car parked outside. Once inside the apartment, detectives discovered a card addressed to “Kwan” informing him that they were expecting.

The card read (below):

“Kwan, I know this isn’t what we expected but WE ARE expecting!!!”

Per a police affidavit, next to the card cops found two positive pregnancy tests and an ultrasound bearing Smith’s name.

Police also found a receipt on a nightstand in the bedroom dated September 15 from Academy Sports + Outdoors. On the receipt were several purchases including a 9mm firearm, 9mm 124-grain ammunition, and 5.56 x 45mm ammunition. According to the police report, the latter was the same kind of ammunition found at the crime scene.

Smith’s sister, Brittany Wilson, spoke to ABC 13 about the horrible situation, explaining that the murder happened on the very same day Smith first showed the ultrasound to Boyd.

Wilson alleged (below):

“[Boyd] was not happy and said he did not want any more children. She didn’t deserve what happened to her. My main concern is justice will be served. She was a young person and just only began to live her life.”

So sad.

Boyd has vanished in the weeks since the horrific murder. Police discovered his pickup truck abandoned at an unoccupied residence earlier this month, but he was nowhere to be found.

As we noted, they have since charged him with capital murder, and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Cops claim he has a rap sheet dating back to 2017, including charges of evading arrest and marijuana possession.

