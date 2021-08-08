Meghan Markle's Brother Insults Her In New Big Brother VIP Trailer: 'She's Very Shallow'

Meghan Markle may have spent her 40th birthday in style earlier this week with her family by her side — oh, yeah, and a new charitable initiative to her name and credit, too — but major drama is on the horizon!

That’s because her estranged half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., just joined the cast of Australia’s Big Brother VIP, and a new trailer that just dropped promoting the upcoming series aired on social media on Sunday afternoon.

Related: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Daughter Added To Official Line Of Succession In Royal Fam

Popping up on Twitter just a few hours ago, the new trailer is a THING, y’all. In it, the younger Thomas leads off, revealing himself as the first member of a star-studded (?!) cast that also includes Caitlyn Jenner (isn’t she supposed to be running for governor?) and Omarosa Manigault Newman among other featured stars.

But Thomas steals the show from the very top, literally insulting Meghan the second the 54-year-old gets out of the car to reveal his identity to the audience. In his quickie video clip intro in the trailer, Thomas says:

“I’m Meghan Markle’s brother. I’m the biggest brother of them all.”

Uh-huh.

He follows it up with part of an alleged conversation he claims he supposedly had with Prince Harry, when he allegedly told the young red-headed royal:

“I think she’s going to ruin your life. She’s very shallow.”

Um… wow!

Talk about brazen… that attitude and claim is a LOT to take in! But is it real?? We suppose we’ll never truly know…

Related: Meghan Markle Accused Of ‘Mocking’ Queen Elizabeth In Viral Birthday Video! But Did She?!

Regardless, here are Thomas’ words as they came across as part of the Big Brother VIP trailer (below):

SNEAK PEEK: Get ready! The VIPs are coming! #BBAUvip coming soon to Channel 7 pic.twitter.com/BvZqyAeKHE — Big Brother AU (@BigBrotherAU) August 8, 2021

Wow!!!

That’s aggressive, that’s for sure.

Of course, Thomas Jr.’s dad, Thomas Markle, and his older sister Samantha Markle haven’t exactly been shy about speaking out in the media about their experiences with Meghan, either. So perhaps it should be no surprise to us that the trio’s ongoing estrangement from the Duchess has once again acquired them some low-level reality TV-type of fame.

Hey, as long as it pays the bills, right? Yeah. Or something like that…

Related: Thomas Sr. Thinking Of Taking Meghan To Court To See His Grandkids?!

For her part, Meghan now has two beautiful young kids at home and is living out the dream life in Santa Barbara with her LITERAL prince by her side. She’s stays winning, y’all! And something tells us she’s not going to concern herself too terribly with what the younger Thomas has to say here, either!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Are we right about this one, or nah?! Sound OFF with your take on everything there down in the comments (below)…

[Image via John Rainford/WENN/Big Brother AU/Twitter]