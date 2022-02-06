Prince Charles Praises Queen Elizabeth’s Blessing For Wife Camilla To Become ‘Queen Consort’ In Accession Day Tribute

Prince Charles couldn’t be happier that Queen Elizabeth wants Camilla Parker Bowles to be called “Queen Consort” when he takes over the throne one day.

While celebrating the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty’s accession to the throne on Sunday, the Prince of Wales took a moment to express how honored the couple was by his mother publicly stating her desire for the 74-year-old to receive the royal title. He wrote:

“On this historic day, my wife and I join you all in congratulating Her Majesty The Queen on the remarkable achievement of serving this nation, the Realms and Commonwealth for seventy years. The Queen’s devotion to the welfare of all her people inspires still greater admiration with each passing year. We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother’s wish. As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout.”

The statement continued:

“The year of this unprecedented Platinum Jubilee brings an opportunity for us all to come together in celebrating the service of The Queen by whose example we will continue to be led in the years to come.”

FYI, Queen Elizabeth is the first British royal in history to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee — so it’s truly a special day for her! Ch-ch-check out the message from Charles (below):

The news of Queen Elizabeth’s desire for Camilla to take on the title of “Queen” came as a surprise to many. Ever since she married Charles in 2005, it was thought that the Duchess of Cornwall would use the title of “Princess Consort” instead due to years of tensions over her role in the public breakdown of his marriage to the late Princess Diana. But on Saturday, the 95-year-old monarch announced in a message celebrating the Platinum Jubilee:

“When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service. I was blessed that in Prince Philip I had a partner willing to carry out the role of consort and unselfishly make the sacrifices that go with it. It is a role I saw my own mother perform during my father’s reign.”

Following her remarks, a spokesperson for the pair then shared they were “touched and honored by Her Majesty’s words.”

This Accession Day celebration certainly has been an eventful one, huh, Perezcious readers! Are you still shocked that Queen Elizabeth gave her blessing for Camilla to became "Queen Consort"?

