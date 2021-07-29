Controversial Prince George Cartoon SAVAGELY Mocks Harry & Meghan -- Watch The Full First Episode HERE!

The royal family has been portrayed on the screen many times — but never like this!

This week, HBO Max dropped the trailer AND first full episode of its new animated parody The Prince, which centers around a fictional version of Prince George as a young snarky prince with good taste.

No punches are pulled in the new series, which was created by Family Guy producer Gary Janetti: George, Princess Charlotte, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, and even the late Prince Philip are all portrayed as buffoonish versions of themselves who accidentally shoot butlers and have staffers change their soiled pants.

But Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also in the show’s crosshairs, as the estranged couple’s move to California is relentlessly mocked in the pilot episode!

After George (voiced by Orlando Bloom) receives a postcard from his aunt and uncle, viewers see Harry and Meg getting settled in their new apartment. While the actress tries to have a discussion about them needing new jobs, the Duke of Sussex is too fascinated by mundane wonders like the ice cube dispenser on their refrigerator. At one point he says:

“This might be the smallest palace I have ever been in.”

Even Meg was the victim of some of the roasting, as Harry brings up the “very famous” show she was on, Suits, before reminiscing about how his wife told the family it was “more popular in the States than the show Friends.” To which the Suits alum replies sheepishly:

“Yeah, I might have oversold that a little bit at the time.”

The Sussexes’ scene ends on a hilarious note. Meghan says the pair need to find a way to be financially independent, and Harry agrees, saying they’ll “just have to find a way to make 50 billion pounds on [their] own.”

That’s when Meghan’s smile fades, as if she’s realized for the first time just how big of a fortune they’ve walked away from, and she says to herself:

“F**k.”

Unsurprisingly, the show has already caused quite a stir. Last year, critics accused the creators of taking “cheap shots” at Prince George after a trailer appeared to mock him.

A producer for Disney Studios said at the time that “poking fun at a seven-year-old child seems cruel and unfair,” adding:

“Some things should be off-limits. It’s morally wrong to use a child to get cheap laughs.”

But Janetti defended his creation, saying:

“I would hope that he would find it super funny and have a sense of humor about it, and obviously see that everything is meant with affection.”

For George’s sake, we hope he’s right…

What do U think about the show, Perezcious readers? Watch the first ep (below) and sound off in the comments!

