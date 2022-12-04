Prince Harry Blasts Report Claiming He Said ‘Those Brits Need To Learn A Lesson’ Before Oprah Interview!

Prince Harry is fighting back!

In case you didn’t see, a report came out from The Sun on Saturday alleging that the 38-year-old royal told a friend his and Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 would be “quite shocking.” A source for the outlet then claimed Harry shockingly said to the pal ahead of his appearance:

“Those Brits need to learn a lesson.”

This is not exactly a great look for the author if this were true. The insider then touched on the couple’s upcoming docuseries on Netflix called Harry & Meghan. ICYMI, the teaser trailer for the series dropped this week — primarily just showing black-and-white pictures of Harry and Meghan, including one image where the 41-year-old former actress could be seen crying with her head in her hands. There have been a lot of questions as to what the docuseries will include, with Page Six sources suggesting they will make new claims of bullying by palace officials in it:

“Harry and Meghan will discuss how they they felt their best interests were not being represented by the palace, and they’ll talk about being victims of the palace media machine.”

Another “Hollywood insider” then confirmed:

“Harry and Meghan will claim they were bullied by the palace. What will become clear is that they suggest their trials and tribulations tie in with the greater issues in the world, such as racism.”

According to The Sun, the first insider claimed the pair will also make new allegations of racism, explaining:

“Some of the comments made by Harry and Meghan are fiery. If aired, they will be absolutely explosive. The topic of racism is discussed — plus claims that some royals opposed the marriage. The whole TV project is very driven by Meghan. The narrative is that Harry had to be removed from his family, in which he felt neglected. Mental health features too, and discussion about Harry having therapy over the loss of his mother and his father’s relationship with Camilla.”

However, following the new report from The Sun, it looks like Prince Harry is shutting down the claims throughout the piece — especially the one of him remarking, “Brits need to learn a lesson.” The global press secretary for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex slammed the accusations, telling the HuffPost on Sunday that “this is a baseless hit piece masquerading as journalism.” The spokesperson continued:

“This story is riddled with inaccuracies, not least of which is a quote erroneously attributed to Prince Harry. To accuse a man who spent 10 years serving his country of wanting to teach that same country a lesson is not only an attempted distraction but an unfortunate and predictable tabloid strategy. To pit him against his country is shameful and manipulative, especially when Prince Harry has never spoken ill of the British public.”

So there you have it, folks!

