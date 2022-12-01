First Look At Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Bombshell Netflix Docuseries!

The teaser for Netflix‘s Harry & Meghan has landed!

A first glance at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s highly anticipated intimate look at their lives as royals and beyond is finally here — and boy is it about to stir up even more royal drama! Per a press release, in addition to interviews with Meghan and Harry, the series will also feature commentary from their friends family.

Wonder who they got to appear?! Definitely not Prince William or Princess Catherine!

