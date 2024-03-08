Is Prince Harry In Imminent Danger Of Getting Deported?!

Uh oh. Seems like Prince Harry could be headed back to the UK whether he wants to go or not!

The Duke of Sussex has been in some serious trouble lately between conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation demanding to see his visa application and Donald Trump saying that if he’s elected, he won’t protect him. If you haven’t been keeping up, Harry kind of shot himself in the foot after revealing in his book Spare and on his Netflix docuseries that he’s experimented with drugs in the past… Because depending on how he answered an application question regarding the possession, distribution, and/or use of illegal drugs, there could be grounds for his deportation. You know, if someone really wanted to. And it’s clear conservatives do!

Well, it seems things just got all the more real.

On Thursday, DailyMail.com reported that Judge Carl Nichols ordered the Department of Homeland Security to hand over Harry’s visa application papers as he decides whether or not to make them public. He also asked the agency to declare what “particular harm” would arise from making them public as the Heritage Foundation continues to press for the docs.

For what it’s worth, Judge Nichols is a Trump appointee — so it’s not a shocker he’s on the same page about going after Harry. We’re not sure why conservatives hate the prince so much, but they’ve made it clear they do. Maybe they erroneously think he’s some kind of liberal hero? *shrug*

Anyway, Nichols stated in his order that per the Freedom of Information law, he’s authorized to review “declarations and/or contested records in camera,” and that doing so would help him to uncover any possible exemptions that would prevent the docs from being made public. He added that the review is suitable when “agency affidavits are insufficiently detailed to permit meaningful review of exemption claims … when the number of withheld documents is relatively small, and when the dispute turns on the contents of the withheld documents, and not the parties’ interpretations of those document.” He added:

“Having reviewed the parties’ written submissions and heard oral argument on the motions, the court concludes that in camera review is necessary to determine whether the records in dispute come within the scope of the claimed exemptions.”

The fact he didn’t throw out the case means he must think there’s some merit to it. The judge gave DHS until March 21 to submit the forms.

YIKES!

What are your thoughts here, Perezcious readers? Are Harry and Meghan Markle going to have to pack their bags? Let us know down in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]