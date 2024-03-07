Princess Catherine's Uncle Cryptically Addresses Her Whereabouts After Surgery & BASHES Meghan Markle!

Princess Catherine‘s uncle Gary Goldsmith was put in the hot seat amid rampant conspiracy theories about his niece’s whereabouts!

In Wednesday’s episode of the UK’s Celebrity Big Brother, the 58-year-old was questioned about what’s going on with the Princess of Wales following her abdominal surgery. The Traitors alum Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu wondered bluntly, “Where’s Kate?” The question is on EVERYONE’S mind these days — and Gary seemed very flustered when trying to answer!

The entrepreneur stumbled out a cryptic response, saying:

“Because she doesn’t want to talk about it, the last thing I’m going to do is [talk about it].”

Ekin-Su then questioned:

“We can’t talk about it?”

Gary blamed his hesitation on a decision to respect Kate’s privacy, adding:

“There is a kind of code or etiquette. If it’s announced, I’ll give you an opinion.”

Well, we’re glad he didn’t spill the tea against her wishes! But it’s still odd! Why does he have “an opinion” on this if Kate’s truly just recovering from an operation?! Strange! Thankfully, he did share some insights into her recovery, continuing:

“I spoke to her mum, my sister. She’s getting the best care in the world. All the family has put the wagons down and [are looking] after the family first before anything else. They put a statement out, it just said, ‘She’s going to take some time to recoup and we’ll see you at Easter.’”

This prompted the Love Island alum to express, “I hope she’s OK.” But Gary didn’t sound worried, insisting:

“She’ll be back. Of course she will.”

Hmm. It’s obviously a sensitive situation if Gary — who usually never holds back — wouldn’t reveal much!

Speaking of opinions, in Tuesday’s episode, Goldsmith got SUPER candid about why he thinks the royal rift began in the first place. And yes, he’s blaming it all on Meghan Markle! While chatting with co-stars Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh, Gary called Kate and Prince William the “savior[s] of the royal family” while noting that King Charles III “has done a spectacular job” since stepping onto the throne. As for the feud?! He mused:

“I have the opinion that Harry was really, really, really loved, massively loved, and when they were a threesome — so Kate, William and Harry — they were really comfortable together, loved. And then suddenly there’s an extra dynamic that comes in, puts a stick in the spokes and creates so much drama that I don’t generally think is there, and rewrote the history and said how unhappy he was, and I just don’t think that’s fair.”

He thinks the Suits alum manipulated the 39-year-old into thinking he had issues that were never real?!?! Damn.

Once the Archewell co-founder decided to open up in his book Spare and the couple’s Netflix docuseries, the uncle doesn’t think he should be surprised that he was removed from the family’s guest list! He added:

“And then you can’t throw your family under a bus in such a dramatic style and then write books about it and expect to be invited round for Christmas.”

That part is true! Harry had to have known he was crossing the line with those projects. He shouldn’t be so shocked it made the rift worse! But blaming this family drama all on Meghan is wild! She was bound to shake up the dynamic when she started dating the Duke of Sussex, but she couldn’t have single-handedly blown up the family! What do YOU think? Sound OFF (below)!

