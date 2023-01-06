Twitter Ridicules Prince Harry After Reveal He Had A Frostbitten Penis During William & Kate's Royal Wedding!

Prince Harry dealt with a particularly bad case of frostbite back in 2011 after a trip to the North Pole — and he’s re-living it in his forthcoming memoir Spare!

Of course, this isn’t just any old case of frostbite. Sure, Harry suffered through frozen fingers, ears, and cheeks while he trekked up to the top of the world that spring. But those things were to be expected in such a cold-weather environment. The real issue came down below the belt! Yes, really!!!

So back in March 2011, Harry took a fundraising trip to the North Pole. As part of the 200-mile trek, he raised more than $2 million for Walking With The Wounded. That’s a U.K.-based charity that assists former military servicemen and women as they transition from the army to civilian life. On the trip, Harry was even joined by four ex-army members who had previously served in Afghanistan. A noble cause, indeed!

But ice-cold temps up north seriously affected the prince. He suffered frostbite on his nose, his cheeks, and his PENIS!

Ouch!!!

Weeks after he got back to London, Harry was still feeling the sting. The timing was unfortunate, because his older brother, Prince William, was set to marry Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey on April 29. Harry was hoping his frozen member wouldn’t keep him suffering at the wedding. Sadly, Harry’s circulation didn’t cooperate!

According to Page Six, which obtained the excerpt on this ice-cold situation, Harry wrote:

“Upon arriving home I’d been horrified to discover that my nether regions were frost nipped as well, and while the ears and cheeks were already healing, the todger wasn’t.”

The night before the wedding, the now-38-year-old man writes in Spare, he sat down with William and their father, King Charles. Harry took the time to regale them with stories from his trip to the North Pole. And he spoke about the other pole involved in the event, too:

“I regaled the company with tales of the [North] Pole. Pa was very interested and sympathetic about the discomfort of my frostnipped ears and cheeks, and it was an effort not to overshare and tell him also about my equally tender penis.”

OMG!

Somehow, Harry made it through the wedding in one piece. But his frozen “todger” still wouldn’t heal! Man, looking at the wedding photos again with his frostbitten penis in mind, we can’t unsee it now!

Eventually, Meghan Markle‘s husband wrote, he used some Elizabeth Arden cream on himself to try to get the healing process going. Then, he went to see a doctor about his shriveled shaft. Finally!

Considering Harry and Meghan now have two beautiful kids at home, it appears the frostbite didn’t affect him permanently. Still, what a tough time…

As with virtually everything Harry seems to do, the internet had a field day with this reveal. Over on Twitter, users made fun of Harry’s “todger” and reacted to the very blunt news in all sorts of HIGHlarious ways. Royal reporter Cameron Walker was among the people who quipped about the unfortunate reveal, writing:

“I never thought I’d be talking about Prince Harry’s “frostnipped” penis for a living, but here we are.”

And plenty more reacted, too:

“We’ve all been there” “Harry lost the filter, anything goes now” “Living the dream!” “So his south pole got nipped, no ‘big’ deal.” “It would have been a very, very, very small problem for him” “I could quite happily have lived my life without knowing anything about any member of the Royal Family’s genitalia” “Would make for a great Austin Powers movie. Cold Member.” “Bang goes the old axiom — what happens in the Arctic stays in the Arctic.”

Too funny!!

BTW, per that Page Six reveal, Harry also confirms in Spare that he is circumcised. So, ya know, just in case you were wondering…

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

