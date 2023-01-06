Prince Harry Admits Princess Diana Would Be 'Sad' About Painful Feud With William

The feud between brothers Prince Harry and Prince William isn’t what anyone wanted — especially not their late mother, Princess Diana.

Addressing the issues he’s had with his sibling in a new snippet of an upcoming interview with Good Morning America released on Thursday, the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex revealed his mother, who passed away in a Parisian car crash in 1997 when he was just 12, would be upset with her kids’ ongoing feud, saying:

“I think she would be sad. I think she’d be looking at it long term to know that there are certain things that we need to go through to be able to heal the relationship.”

Hmm. We doubt one of those “things” is continuing to expose Will’s dirty laundry! That’s a surefire way to ensure the feud never dies!

Even though he thinks Diana would be frustrated with the way the brothers have been torn apart, he feels more connected to her than ever before, he candidly shared:

“I have felt the presence of my mum more so in the last two years than I have in the last 30.”

Prince Harry tells @michaelstrahan he thinks Princess Diana would be “sad” about his relationship with his brother Prince William now, in wide-ranging interview ahead of his memoir release. Watch @GMA Monday. https://t.co/StuYIvP8bO pic.twitter.com/8m38b7nFAK — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 5, 2023

Even though Spare hasn’t even hit shelves yet — it will on Tuesday — several excerpts of the highly-anticipated memoir have been released, previewing the drama that is to come. In several of the sneak peeks, Harry’s taken aim at William, his sister-in-law Princess Catherine, and other members of the royal family. From detailing physical fights to calling out Will and Kate for their mistreatment of Meghan Markle, the Archewell founder isn’t holding back much these days.

In another interview with 60 Minutes, which will air on Sunday, the father of two once again called out his big brother and the royal family for not sticking up for the Suits alum against racist media reports. He told Anderson Cooper in a clip:

“What Meghan had to go through was similar in some part to what Kate [Middleton] and what [Queen] Camilla went through — very different circumstances. But then you add in the race element, which was what the press — British press jumped on straight away. I went into this incredibly naïve. I had no idea the British press were so bigoted.”

Acknowledging his blind spots about race, he added:

“Hell, I was probably bigoted before the relationship with Meghan.”

When Anderson pressed further, wondering if Harry thought he was “bigoted before the relationship with Meghan,” he noted:

“I don’t know. Put it this way, I didn’t see what I now see.”

So far, the royal family has not clapped back at any of the allegations in the book (and they stayed very silent about the couple’s Netflix docuseries, as well). Interestingly, several experts think they probably never will open up very much about the contents. Speaking to Us Weekly on Thursday, author Jonathan Sacerdoti shared his point of view, suggesting:

“I think that they have two different agendas, and that’s why sometimes the royal family probably is willing to ride out a storm if it’s not too irrevocably damaging or permanently damaging because they know that in the longer war, even if they lost the odd battle, they’re going to come out on top. And I suspect that will be their guiding principle when they’re deciding how to react. But of course, they will have to react here and there, even if not directly to some of the things that are being said.”

Royal expert Christopher Andersen also insisted Spare WON’T lead to an apology, adding:

“Kings and future kings are used to getting what they want. Harry is not, and he wants that to change. It won’t. If Harry wants his father and brother back as he says [in a trailer for his ITV sit-down], he has an awfully peculiar way of going about it. Spare makes any hope of rapprochement impossible.”

But what does this mean for the future of the family? With Harry and Meghan’s invitation to King Charles III’s coronation in May up in the air, the King: The Life of King Charles III writer believes the future could look very bleak for the estranged family, concluding:

“As far as I can see, even if Harry does attend his father’s coronation in May, it will be his farewell appearance as a member of the family.”

Oof. A “farewell appearance”?! Damn. Doesn’t sound good at all! But we guess it’s not too surprising considering how Harry has continued to put his relatives on blast! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think they need to cut ties for good? Let us know (below)!

