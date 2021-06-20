Prince Charles Reportedly Won’t Allow Archie To Become A Prince When He Is King!

So remember when we reported that Archie and Lilibet could potentially inherit royal titles in the future? Well, the son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may never become a prince now if a new report about Prince Charles’ plan for the monarchy turns out to be true.

According to The Daily Mail, the Prince of Wales has decided that the Sussex kiddo won’t be given a title when he takes the throne — even though “a grandchild of the sovereign has long had the right to be a Prince.”

As you may know, Lili and Archie currently aren’t using an official moniker but were expected to in the future. In 2012, Queen Elizabeth II issued a new decree before Prince George’s birth that ensured Prince William and Kate Middleton’s little ones received titles despite being the great-grandchildren. Since the 38-year-old is a direct heir, the previous standard only permitted the oldest son to have a prince label. However, Her Majesty amended the order so that all of the couple’s children earned a title. Harry and Meghan’s tiny tots hadn’t been included.

But when their grandfather became king, they would have automatically been entitled to titles due to the Letters Patent in 1917. Unfortunately, it sounds like that’ll soon change! In fact, a source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told the outlet that Charles already plans to “change key legal documents” to make sure Archie can’t obtain that right once the crown is his. FYI, the report doesn’t mention Lilibet at all, but we assume he’ll include the little sister as well.

A sourced said of the decision to The Daily Mail:

“Harry and Meghan were told Archie would never be a Prince, even when Charles became King.”

Now, the switcheroo doesn’t appear to be a personal attack against Harry and Meghan due to their ongoing feud with the royal family. It’s reportedly all part of a larger plan Charles has to cut down on the number of working royals due to public demand. A source explained to The Sun:

“Charles has never made any secret of the fact that he wants a slimmed-down Monarchy when he becomes King. He realizes that the public don’t want to pay for a huge Monarchy and, as he said, the balcony at Buckingham Palace would probably collapse.”

And before we all demand to know who gets a title, the place apparently wants to keep the deets on the down-low. A royal insider told The Sun of the recent reports:

“We are not going to speculate about the succession or comment on rumors coming out of America.”

Duly noted! We’ll just have to wait and see what Charles plans to do about this issue. What do you think about this new report, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

