How Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Celebrated Their Sixth Wedding Anniversary!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially been married six years! Amazing!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated the anniversary a day early on Saturday by going out to dinner with friends. They were spotted at one of their favorite restaurants, Lucky’s, which is a steakhouse in Montecito, California. They were there pals Brian and Tracy Robbins, per Tatler. They were first spotted with the Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon CEO and his wife back in January in Jamaica at the Bob Marley: One Love movie premiere, BTW.

The parents of two marked their actual anniversary on Sunday, May 19. It’s unclear what they got up to privately, but they’ve recently returned home from their travels in Nigeria, so we’re sure they were glad to settle in and reconnect with friends!

It’s wild to think how much has changed since their nuptials in 2018, though! Back then, they were surrounded by all their friends and family. And now, no matter how hard they try, they’ve been snubbed by all the Spare author’s royal relatives. Oof. At least they’ve still got each other!

