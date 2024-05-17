King Charles Just Surpassed Late Queen Elizabeth In This Very Significant Way!

King Charles is officially wealthier than his late mother Queen Elizabeth II! Wow, didn’t see that coming!

According to The Sunday Times’ 2024 Rich List published on Friday, the 75-year-old monarch is currently the 258th wealthiest person in the UK, with around $770 million to his name. Damn! That means his personal wealth increased by around $12 million since last year’s list! That also means he’s more than $300 million richer than Queen Elizabeth! The outlet reported she racked up $486 million before she passed away in 2022.

Charles didn’t beat out a lot of people on the list (257 of them, obviously), but the odd thing is he isn’t even the richest UK royal! He even ranks below his eldest grandson Prince George‘s godfather, Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster. His family’s net worth is reportedly around a whopping $12.8 billion. Wild!

As for how Charles became richer than Elizabeth so quickly? The tea was spilled, thankfully! A former aide of Charles claimed he rebuilt his wealth by carefully saving the profits he made from his former $1 billion estate, the Duchy of Cornwall, after his divorce from Princess Diana in 1996 cost him $21 million. FYI, the property was inherited by Prince William when Elizabeth died. The outlet further noted Charles’ most valuable assets include England’s Sandringham Estate and Scotland’s Balmoral Castle. Wow!

Turns out all that fiscal conservation is working! What good news for the king, especially amid his health battle! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

