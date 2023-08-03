Meghan Markle STILL Upset Princess Catherine 'Got Away With' Alleged Mistreatment!

So much for going easy on the royal family.

Meghan Markle is still furious with Princess Catherine and her husband Prince William for the way she was treated as a working member of the royal family before her and Prince Harry‘s hasty exit in 2020.

As Perezcious readers know, the women have long been pitted against each other, and for various reasons. Perhaps the most noteworthy issue between the pair was a rift about Princess Charlotte‘s bridesmaid dress for Meg’s wedding in 2018. At the time, reports swirled that the Archetypes podcast host made the Princess of Wales cry. But in 2021, Meghan told Oprah Winfrey in her sit-down CBS interview that it was the other way around.

The Cali native went on to throw Kate Middleton under the bus for hurting her “feelings.” She and Harry have continued to call the couple out in their Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, and the 38-year-old’s tell-all Spare, for various points of contention. But even after exposing the future king and queen time and time again, it hasn’t changed a thing!

A source told Closer magazine, via the Mirror, on Monday that the Suits alum feels like the Cambridges have “never been held accountable” for the way they treated the Sussexes before Megxit, adding that they “never apologized and have seemingly got away with it.” (That said, Meghan previously claimed Kate apologized for her outburst over the bridesmaid’s dresses, so take this with a grain of salt.)

Also, the Deal or No Deal alum was “convinced” people would sympathize more with her after the release of her docuseries, but the opposite appears to have happened. The confidant expressed:

“That hasn’t happened. This isn’t how she envisioned things would turn out, but Meghan knows the truth and will tell anyone who will listen that Kate had an edge to her.”

Meghan is not the only one to suggest this, either!

Royal biographer Valentine Low previously told Page Six that the mother of three is way more calculated than most people realize, in part because she is very aware “she’s one day going to be queen” and “thinks very carefully about the long-term security and strength and stability of the royal family and institution.” He added:

“She’s good. She has a good eye on the big picture, the long game.”

Still, Valentine’s comments haven’t been enough to change the general public’s opinion. And, to be honest, we don’t think Kate and William are ever going to apologize at this point — they seem to think Meghan’s still the problem! Last month, it was reported Kate actually began trying to get a message to Harry as he supposedly tries to make a truce with his big brother.

A source told Heat mag the 41-year-old “feels terrible” about the family’s “current impasse” and “blames Meghan for it almost entirely.” While she hasn’t gotten in touch with the Archewell founder directly, she did “let it be known to the Palace aides who still speak to the Sussexes that she thinks it’s an extremely poor show the way Harry’s being treated.” It’s definitely not an apology, and it also proves Kate’s nowhere near mending things with her sister-in-law! Now, that an impasse!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know if you think Kate owes Meghan an apology (below)!

