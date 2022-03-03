Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Planning To Return To UK As ‘Part-Time Royals’ After Queen’s Passing?!

There might be some new changes for the royal institution once Queen Elizabeth passes away — including the ways in which Prince Harry and Meghan Markle potentially fit into the family dynamics in the future!

During an appearance on the To Di For Daily podcast, author Tom Quinn, who wrote Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir from Queen Mary to Meghan Markle, spilled that the couple is seemingly “hoping to return to the UK as part-time royals” when Prince Charles ascends the throne after the 95-year-old monarch’s death. Whoa!

As you may recall, this isn’t the first time that Meghan and Harry have brought up moving down to part time. When the Sussexes first stepped back from their duties in 2020, they wanted to work towards becoming financially independent while still working as senior members of the royal family. But in February 2021, the queen expressed that she didn’t think it would be possible for Harry and Meghan to continue their work in that capacity. A statement from Buckingham Palace read at the time:

“The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.”

And according to Quinn, there is a strong possibility that Charles will approve of the role if Meghan and Harry decide to come back since he is considered to be more of a “modernizer” than Queen Elizabeth. The royal author explained what an anonymous insider had told him:

“Meghan and Harry believe that when the elder royals die – in other words, Elizabeth – they may well be able when Charles is King, be able to come back and be the part-time royals that they really wanted to be. So that they would be six months [being] working royals and six months in the States or wherever doing their own thing.”

He continued:

“That was something that Queen Elizabeth absolutely said couldn’t happen, but I think Meghan and Harry are hoping that Charles, Harry’s father after all, will be more of a modernizer and will say to them, ‘Okay, if you want to be part-time royals, that’s fine.’”

Hmm…

While one could say never say never, it just seems very unlikely that the pair would want to return to the Firm. Too much has happened over the past couple of years for them to come back in that capacity — at least right now. We mean, the duo aired out the family’s dirty laundry several times in 2021, especially during their interview with Oprah Winfrey. Meghan herself was very open about how much her mental health had suffered not only at the hands of the media but by members of the institution. Given what happened to his mother, Princess Diana, we can imagine that Harry does not want history to repeat itself.

There is also the fact that the family is concerned over what the 37-year-old may reveal in his upcoming memoir, and we all know he and Meghan aren’t afraid to spill the tea no matter how it may affect the Firm! On top of that, Harry is going through a legal battle over having personal security in the UK and may not attend Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee this year because of it.

Honestly, there is most likely too much bad blood for this to happen at this time. But who knows…

