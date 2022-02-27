Prince William & Prince Harry Were ‘Blindsided’ By Queen Elizabeth’s Decision On Camilla’s Future Queen Consort Title

Apparently, Prince William and Prince Harry were not on board with their stepmother, Camilla Parker-Bowles, one day becoming Queen Consort – so much so that the decision is causing some tension in the royal fam!

In an interview with Us Weekly published on Saturday, Christopher Andersen – author of the upcoming book Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan – opened up about some of the bad blood within the royal household. The royals had their fair share of ups and downs over the past couple of years, especially after Harry and Meghan Markle‘s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. But it sounds like there may be a disagreement amongst the family now over Queen Elizabeth‘s recent decision regarding the Duchess of Cornwall’s title. The royal expert explained:

“It’s just whether or not they can get over this bad feeling. Then, of course, Queen [Elizabeth II]‘s health and these other considerations are there. I don’t think it helped with the queen announcing that Duchess Camilla will be Queen Consort and that’s another issue.”

Andersen then claimed that the move is “driving a wedge” in the family, adding:

“I can tell you right now that the boys were completely blindsided by this.”

Yikes!!! The 95-year-old monarch revealed that it was her wish that Camilla be given the title of queen when Prince Charles ascends the throne in the future, saying in a statement earlier this month:

“When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me. And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

As you may know, the couple got hitched in 2005 years after the tragic passing of Princess Diana. And before the recent decision, it was long believed that the 74-year-old would be known as “princess consort” due to years of tension over her role in the public breakdown of the Prince of Wales’s marriage with Diana. Andersen told the outlet that Queen Elizabeth had been “miserable” during her son’s second marriage ceremony, sharing:

“She was begrudgingly letting him do this and one of the key elements was he promised Camilla would never be called Queen Consort.”

However, the grandmother clearly changed her opinion on the matter. Insiders previously told Us that despite being unsure about Camilla for years, she eventually won Queen Elizabeth over with her willingness to take on more tasks during the pandemic:

“Elizabeth II was skeptical about Camilla when she married Charles and the circumstances were certainly challenging, but through her dedication and loyalty to The Firm, she has more than proved to her that she has what it takes. Camilla has definitely grown on Elizabeth II, more so than ever during the pandemic. She really upped her game and willingly took a hands-on approach with additional duties.”

According to Andersen, Charles was also “relentlessly” pushing for his wife to become Queen Consort – even more so after the death of Her Majesty’s longtime husband, Prince Philip, last April:

“Charles just wore her down on this too. I also think that since the death of Prince Philip, Charles has stepped up his effort to make it clear to the queen that he too needs [a partner]. If he’s going to reign, he’s going to need the support, the kind of support that she got from [her husband].”

Unfortunately for William and Harry, they may have to deal with the decision since we doubt Queen Elizabeth plans on changing her mind about it anytime soon! What do YOU think about the brothers’ supposed feelings on the title change?? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

