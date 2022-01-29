Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Had A Secret Meeting With Tom Holland And Zendaya!

Is there something in the works between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Tom Holland, and Zendaya?! It sounds like it – at least, according to a source for the Daily Mail!

The couple reportedly contacted the Spider-Man franchise stars out of the blue and asked for a sit down with the pair one day despite never meeting them before. An old friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told the outlet of the random meeting on Saturday:

“Tom and Zendaya were rather bemused, from what I hear. Tom had never met Harry or spoken to him in his life, so didn’t know what they wanted.”

Nevertheless, the lovebirds (obviously) agreed to meet with Megan and Harry at their home in Montecito, California. In fact, the confidant confirmed that the hangout had happened already! While it is unclear what the pair needed to discuss with Tom and Zendaya, one could guess that they were hoping to ask the two actors about joining one of their media projects.

As we previously reported, Meghan and Harry landed themselves in hot water after not producing any content through their company Archewell for Spotify in more than a year – even though they signed a $25 million deal in late 2020. The only podcast venture they’ve done so far has been a 35-minute ‘holiday special’ in December 2020, featuring their celebrity friends like Elton John and James Corden – but that’s it so far!

Now, The Sun claims Spotify has taken the project “into its own hands” after waiting over a year for a “full scale” launch of a bunch of shows in 2021, as part of their massive deal. Instead of waiting for the twosome, the company has been hiring some people to help produce the material.

With that being said, perhaps Meghan and Harry are feeling the pressure to generate some successful content and thought to enlist one of the most beloved celebrities and hottest couple at this time to collaborate on a podcast. It would make a lot of sense! After all, their most recent film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, hit a record-breaking $1.53 billion worldwide box office since its release in December. While this sounds like a pretty sound reason, there’s also the possibility that Harry and Meghan just wanted some more famous friends and brought Tom and Zendaya into the fold. You never know!

