Jon and Kate… plus lots of lawyers… and a bunch of (allegedly!) absent money… and a war of words in the media… plus eight!

The latest controversy between Jon Gosselin and his ex-wife Kate Gosselin took a new turn on Monday evening. And just like we have been the whole way through, we are on the edge of our seat for these new developments!

So, this all started last week, when the 45-year-old father of eight accused his ex-wife of swiping $100,000 from their kids’ trust accounts with no definitive plan to pay it back. At the time, Jon blasted Kate in the media, accusing her of taking the money for her own living expenses and leaving the kids high and dry!

Days later, an insider shed further details about Jon’s frustration with Kate’s supposed financial issues involving the ex-couple’s eight (now-adult) children.

Now Kate is fighting back! The 47-year-old momma’s attorney finally spoke to the media this week to refute Jon’s claims. In a statement to Us Weekly published on Monday night, Kate’s attorney Richard J. Puleo slammed the DJ’s accusations of trust fund tampering:

“Kate’s integrity is impeccable. I can’t say the same for Jon Gosselin.”

And it’s not just empty talk about values or integrity, either. Puleo straight-up accused Jon of allegedly owing Kate six figures’ worth of unpaid child support!

The lawyer added:

“He clearly owes her $132,875 in child support, not counting interest, from the day it was entered.”

Damn!!!

The outlet notes Jon did not respond to a request for comment on this sitch. Which is interesting, because he always seems to be very vocal with the media when it came time to call out Kate… Something tells us he’ll be speaking out soon…

Anyways, what’s clear here is there are lots of accusations flying around and LOTS of money changing hands. As we reported in our initial coverage of Jon’s claims, Kate admitted in a 2019 court filing to making two separate $50,000 withdrawals from her kids’ trust funds “to survive.”

Jon slammed those withdrawals, calling it “morally wrong” that Kate didn’t plan to pay back the money. But in the original filing, Kate clapped back, claiming she paid directly out of pocket for the kids’ private school tuition, so she should be owed some money:

“I borrowed $100,000 from the kids’ trust. And it owes me $387,000 technically. I’m not looking to collect that.”

So we’ve got trust funds, child support payments, and private school tuition all in play. Whew!!

It’ll be interesting to see what comes of this. As we’ve reported, all the kids — 21-year-old twins Cara and Mady, as well as 18-year-old sextuplets Joel, Aaden, Alexis, Leah, Hannah, and Collin — are of legal adult age now. So Jon can’t do much besides call out Kate in the media. And it’s unclear whether the kids will take action!

